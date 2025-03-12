Politico: Trump's special envoy Kellogg could be removed from Ukraine war talks

US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg may be kicked out of the war settlement negotiations, certain Politico sources claim. Trump administration officials deny this.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Some Trump administration insiders said that Kellogg had been largely sidelined from the talks, while others, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, were central to the negotiations with the Ukrainians and Russians.

In particular, the talks between the Americans and Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia on 11 March were held without Kellogg’s participation.

According to some administration officials and several Republican foreign policy experts who informally advise the president's team, his absence underscores that he has been sidelined.

"Kellogg’s role is very much in question. It’s not clear why the president won’t make a final call on this. There are already too many principals, plus Witkoff, trying to play the hero on ending the war. Kellogg is limping along, adding to the confusion about who does what," a Trump administration official said on the condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, other officials denied Kellogg's dismissal.

"President Trump has utilised the talents of multiple senior administration officials to assist in bringing the war in Ukraine to a peaceful resolution. General Kellogg remains a valued part of the team, especially as it relates to talks with our European allies," White House national security spokesperson James Hewitt said.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly added that General Kellogg's main task is "accomplishing the president’s clear directives to end this war".

A person close to Kellogg said that he frequently speaks directly to the president, "and that's who he works for, and he doesn't work for anybody else". Kellogg began working for Trump in 2015, unlike the majority of those involved in the negotiations. The insider also claimed that Kellogg has had the best relationship in the administration with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for numerous years.

The person close to Kellogg denied that Kellogg was being pushed out, saying it was simply "probably Washington infighting".

Background:

Following a meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah on 11 March, Ukraine agreed to an immediate 30-day ceasefire if Russia also took such a step.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States would submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and hoped for its agreement.

