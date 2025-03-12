US Secretary of State reacted warmly to religious icon gifted by Ukrainian side

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told reporters that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded warmly when he presented him with an icon of Virgin Mary during negotiations in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Andrii Sybiha in conversation with journalists during a visit to Warsaw; Ukrinform quoted him, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During their meeting in Jeddah, the Ukrainian foreign minister presented his American counterpart with the image of the Virgin Mary painted on an ammunition box.

Quote from Sybiha: "Rubio's reaction to the icon was very positive. This icon of the Virgin Mary has a special story. It was brought by refugees from Mariupol and painted on the elements of an ammunition box that was at Azovstal."

More details: The Ukrainian foreign minister says it is very important in diplomacy that the gifts "carry a special meaning and message".

"I think this story [gift] is exactly that," the Ukrainian minister added.

Background:

Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the ceasefire will apply "not only with regard to missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea but also along the entire front line".

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.

