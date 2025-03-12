All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

US secretary of state: There was talk of territorial concessions during US-Ukraine negotiations

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 12 March 2025, 14:37
US secretary of state: There was talk of territorial concessions during US-Ukraine negotiations
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that during his talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia, there was talk of territorial concessions.

Source: The Guardian with reference to Rubio 

Details: Rubio confirmed that talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 11 March were about "what a negotiation process would look like" and included "conversations about territorial concessions".

Advertisement:

He did not specify what kind of concessions and from whom.

He also said that the US "will have contact with Russians" on Wednesday 12 March.

Background:

  • Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this proposal would apply "not only to missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea, but also to the entire front line".
  • Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkraine
Advertisement:
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 11 injured
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
Court in Finland sentences Rusich group commander to life imprisonment for war crimes in Ukraine
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit S-300/S-400 missile depot and two gas compressor stations in Russia – video
All News
USA
US Secretary of State: US and Russia to have contact on 12 March
US Secretary of State reacted warmly to religious icon gifted by Ukrainian side
US Senator Graham calls on Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire and threatens with sanctions
RECENT NEWS
23:33
updatedRussia launches missile strike on residential area in Kryvyi Rih, 11 injured
21:50
Mother of fallen Ukrainian pilot Juice thanks US for providing F-16s jets – video
21:24
Trump: Promise to end war in Ukraine in 24 hours was just sarcasm
21:02
Trump: Next week, we will find out more about ceasefire in Ukraine
20:56
Canada increases its contribution to Ukraine Energy Support Fund to €40 million after US withdrawal
20:26
Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire
20:16
Zelenskyy reveals current stage of minerals deal with US
20:08
Macron: Russia must accept ceasefire proposal
19:55
Zelenskyy: Only Hungary is blocking decision on Ukraine's EU membership
19:52
Security advisers from UK, Germany and France heading to US, Welt says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: