US secretary of state: There was talk of territorial concessions during US-Ukraine negotiations
Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 14:37
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that during his talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia, there was talk of territorial concessions.
Source: The Guardian with reference to Rubio
Details: Rubio confirmed that talks in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 11 March were about "what a negotiation process would look like" and included "conversations about territorial concessions".
He did not specify what kind of concessions and from whom.
He also said that the US "will have contact with Russians" on Wednesday 12 March.
Background:
- Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this proposal would apply "not only to missiles, drones and bombs, not only in the Black Sea, but also to the entire front line".
- Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.
