Zelenskyy expects strong steps from US if Russia refuses ceasefire

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 March 2025, 15:47
Zelenskyy. Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects the United States to take "strong steps" if Russia rejects the proposals made during the talks in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on the results of the talks between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah, as quoted by European Pravda

Details: Ukrainska Pravda was not invited to talk to the president. The President's Office also restricts UP's access to events involving the head of state.

When journalists asked Zelenskyy what the US would do if Russia did not agree to the steps agreed upon during the meeting of the US and Ukrainian delegations in Saudi Arabia, he said he expected "strong steps".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Strong steps towards the Russian side. I understand that we can count on strong steps. I don't know the details yet, but we are talking about sanctions and strengthening Ukraine."

Background:

  • During the press conference, the Ukrainian leader also confirmed that the issue of security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of a pause in the Russian-Ukrainian war was the subject of negotiations with the United States but that a detailed discussion would take place later.
  • Zelenskyy explained that Ukraine agreed to the United States' idea of a 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war to avoid playing into narratives that Ukraine is "unwilling to seek peace".

