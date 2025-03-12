All Sections
Russians claim Putin has visited Kursk Oblast for first time since start of Ukrainian operation

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 12 March 2025, 21:40
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Screenshot from Russian media

Russian media report that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has visited a command post in Kursk Oblast for the first time since the start of the Ukrainian forces' operation in the oblast.

Source: Kremlin-aligned media outlet TASS; Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: Putin ordered Russian forces to drive out Ukrainian troops from the oblast as soon as possible. Russian forces supposedly regained control over 86% of the territory seized by Ukraine.

The Russian General Staff also claims that its troops have entered Sumy Oblast in some areas.

Putin stated that Ukrainian soldiers captured in Kursk Oblast "will be treated as terrorists".

Russian media also note that, for the first time since the beginning of the Russo-Ukrainian war, Putin wore camouflage during this visit. Previously, he had always appeared in suits when meeting with the military personnel.

Background: Meanwhile, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that intense fighting continues in the operational zone of the Kursk military grouping, particularly in the outskirts of the town of Sudzha and surrounding areas. He stated that Ukraine’s defence forces will hold their positions in Kursk Oblast "for as long as it remains reasonable and necessary" and that troops manoeuvre to more advantageous positions when their lives are at risk.

