Ceasefire possible within days if Russia agrees – US secretary of state

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Stepan HaftkoThursday, 13 March 2025, 08:52
Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on 12 March that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine could begin within days if Russia agrees to the proposal.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The New York Times

Details: Rubio said that if Russia rejects the proposal for a month-long ceasefire, it would be deeply disappointing and "it'd make their intentions clear".

"Here's what we'd like the world to look like in a few days: Neither side is shooting at each other – not rockets, not missiles, not bullets, nothing, not artillery," Rubio told journalists during a refuelling stop in Ireland, en route from Saudi Arabia to Canada. 

"The shooting stops, the fighting stops, and the talking starts," he added.

Rubio also noted that when he and the US delegation met with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia last month, the Russians seemed open to the idea of resolving the war. 

"They expressed a willingness under the right circumstances, which they did not define, to bring an end to this conflict," he explained.

Background: 

  • Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
  • Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.

