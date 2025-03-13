Part of Russian troops managed to cross Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Russian forces have managed to move part of their troops across the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast, as reported by Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group.

Source: Radio Liberty, citing Trehubov's comment

Quote: "The Russians took advantage of the opportunity to move some of their equipment over the ice, and now it is the Ukrainians' task to push them out. They are also trying to bring in [troops and equipment – ed.] over the river again using small vessels, but, of course, it's not quite the same luck they had before this [when there was ice – ed.]."

Details: Trehubov said that after crossing the Oskil River to the opposite bank in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops are attempting to secure a foothold there. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively engaged in combat, attempting to push the Russians back to the opposite bank.

Why this matters: The Oskil River serves as a natural fortification with a challenging shoreline. Crossing it could facilitate the Russian forces' advancement deeper into Ukrainian territory.

From DeepState maps, it is evident that the Russian crossing of the river and the creation of a foothold on the opposite bank in Kharkiv Oblast threatens to place the Russians behind Ukrainian positions in the town of Kupiansk from the north.

Background:

On 23 October 2024, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported on the national joint 24/7 newscast that Russian forces are relentlessly bombarding crossings over the Oskil River, hampering the repair of critical infrastructure and disrupting evacuation efforts on the left (eastern) bank in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast.

On 3 December 2024, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group reported that the Russian army made an attempt to gain and maintain a foothold on the right (western) bank of the Oskil River, near the village of Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast, but the Ukrainian defence forces pushed them out.

On 6 February, the analytical project DeepState reported that Russian forces continued their attempts to cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast.

