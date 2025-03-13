All Sections
DeepState: Ukrainian forces continue fighting on outskirts of Russia's Sudzha

Stepan HaftkoThursday, 13 March 2025, 13:16
DeepState: Ukrainian forces continue fighting on outskirts of Russia's Sudzha
The town of Sudzha on a map. Photo: DeepState map

The Russians are actively pressing from the east and north in the Russian city of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, using all the resources gathered over time to drive out the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: DeepState military monitoring project

Quote: "After the update, reports are spreading via Telegram channels about the complete withdrawal from the city of Sudzha, which is not true, because people who spread such statements should look more closely at the map and see the grey zone."

Details: According to DeepState analysts, despite the Russians posting photos and videos on social media claiming to have supposedly completely recaptured Sudzha, fighting continues on the northern and western outskirts of the city. The Ukrainian military is trying to prevent the Russians from advancing through Kursk Oblast. 

DeepState stressed that the situation for the Ukrainian defence forces remains complicated. 

Read more: Six months in Kursk: the problems facing Ukraine's defence forces

Background:

Kursk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
