DeepState: Ukrainian forces continue fighting on outskirts of Russia's Sudzha

The Russians are actively pressing from the east and north in the Russian city of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, using all the resources gathered over time to drive out the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Quote: "After the update, reports are spreading via Telegram channels about the complete withdrawal from the city of Sudzha, which is not true, because people who spread such statements should look more closely at the map and see the grey zone."

Details: According to DeepState analysts, despite the Russians posting photos and videos on social media claiming to have supposedly completely recaptured Sudzha, fighting continues on the northern and western outskirts of the city. The Ukrainian military is trying to prevent the Russians from advancing through Kursk Oblast.

DeepState stressed that the situation for the Ukrainian defence forces remains complicated.

Background:

On 7 March, it became known that the Russians had broken through the Ukrainian defence line south of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. The defence forces tried to stabilise the situation.

On 11 March, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War reported that the Russians were preparing for an offensive on Sudzha.

On 12 March, Suspilne journalists reported that Russian troops had entered the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast and that fighting was ongoing.

