Ukraine's marines repel Russian and North Korean assaults in Sumy border area – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 March 2025, 13:18
Ukraine's marines repel Russian and North Korean assaults in Sumy border area – video
The settlements of Novenke and Sverdlikovo on the map. Screenshot: Google map

Ukrainian marines from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Bilynsky have destroyed Russian and North Korean assault groups on quad bikes in the border area of Sumy Oblast.

Source: video from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade; Ukrainska Pravda source in the brigade

Details: The source said the video released by the brigade shows a Russian assault in the section from Sverdlikovo (Kursk Oblast, Russia) to Novenke (Sumy Oblast, Ukraine) being repelled.

During that day, Russian troops suffered personnel losses: 8 killed and 26 wounded. The marines also destroyed seven Russian ATVs.

Background:

  • On 12 March, Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, reported that Russian troops continued their assault operations in Sumy Oblast in an attempt to push Ukrainian forces out of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, but they failed to achieve success.
  • Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that Ukraine’s defence forces will maintain their positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast "for as long as it remains reasonable and necessary". He noted that Ukrainian troops manoeuvre to more advantageous positions if their lives are at risk.
  • Syrskyi added that the Russians were deploying airborne assault and special operations forces in an attempt to breach Ukrainian defences, push the Armed Forces of Ukraine out of Kursk Oblast, and push the fighting to Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

