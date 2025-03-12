All Sections
Russian troops attempt to push Ukrainian forces out of Kursk Oblast: 20 Russian soldiers killed in breakthrough attempt in Sumy Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 12 March 2025, 16:21
Kursk Oblast on the map. Screenshot: DeepState map

Russian troops continue their assault operations in Sumy Oblast in an attempt to push Ukrainian forces out of Russia’s Kursk Oblast, but they have failed to achieve success.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service, on the national joint 24/7 newscast on 12 March

Quote: "Trying to dislodge Ukraine’s defence forces from Kursk Oblast, the Russians are conducting dozens of assault operations against the positions of Ukrainian soldiers. To advance further, they also attempt to cross the border, either to encircle our forces in Kursk Oblast or to cut their logistical routes. Our task is to prevent this.

Near the settlement of Novenke, we are observing attempts to cross the border in small assault groups of two or three soldiers, sometimes five. Their goal is to penetrate deeper into our territory, build up their presence, establish a foothold, and expand the combat zone."

Details: Demchenko stressed that the Russians are failing in these efforts. Ukraine’s defence forces are using all available weapons to defeat Russian troops.

According to confirmed reports, on 11 March alone, approximately 20 Russian soldiers were killed, while 15 others withdrew from Ukrainian territory with injuries.

Background:

  • On 12 March, Russian forces likely took control of the town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast, which had been under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for more than six months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s military command in Kursk Oblast is trying to save as many lives as possible. 
  • On 10 March, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that the situation on the Kursk front remains under the control of the Ukrainian defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

