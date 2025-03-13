Putin's foreign policy advisor says Russia does not want temporary truce
Yuri Ushakov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor, has said that Moscow does not want a temporary truce with Ukraine but is instead interested in a long-term settlement.
Source: Interfax, a Russian news agency
Quote: "I don't think anyone needs any steps that imitate peaceful actions in this situation."
Details: He added that Russia's goal is a "long-term peaceful settlement" that should take into account Russia's "legitimate interests".
Ushakov noted that during a conversation with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, he outlined Russia's position on this. "I outlined our position that this [ceasefire – ed.] is nothing more than a temporary respite for the Ukrainian military, nothing more," Ushakov said.
Ushakov also said that Putin might discuss Russia's position in more detail later on Thursday 13 March during a conversation with the media.
Background:
- Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States would submit a ceasefire proposal to Russia and hoped for its acceptance.
