Putin's foreign policy advisor says Russia does not want temporary truce

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 13 March 2025, 13:20
Ushakov. Photo: RIA Novosti

Yuri Ushakov, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy advisor, has said that Moscow does not want a temporary truce with Ukraine but is instead interested in a long-term settlement.

Source: Interfax, a Russian news agency 

Quote: "I don't think anyone needs any steps that imitate peaceful actions in this situation."

Details: He added that Russia's goal is a "long-term peaceful settlement" that should take into account Russia's "legitimate interests".

Ushakov noted that during a conversation with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, he outlined Russia's position on this. "I outlined our position that this [ceasefire – ed.] is nothing more than a temporary respite for the Ukrainian military, nothing more," Ushakov said.

Ushakov also said that Putin might discuss Russia's position in more detail later on Thursday 13 March during a conversation with the media.

Background:

  • Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the United States would submit a ceasefire proposal to Russia and hoped for its acceptance.

