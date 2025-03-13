Zelenskyy hopes US pressure could force Russia to stop war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the United States would be able to intensify pressure on Russia and force it to end the war. He shared this position after receiving a report from the Ukrainian delegation about their meeting with US representatives in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy highlighted that the conversation between the two delegations was highly constructive.

He said that the Ukrainian representatives informed the American side of Ukraine's key positions. They also discussed the need to ensure security guarantees, cooperation with European partners and further joint steps.

Zelenskyy noted that "for more than a day already, the world has yet to hear a meaningful response from Russia to the proposals made".

Quote: "This once again demonstrates that Russia seeks to prolong the war and postpone peace for as long as possible. We hope that US pressure will be sufficient to compel Russia to end the war."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine was ready "for an air and sea ceasefire, but the US proposed extending it to land".

"Ukraine welcomes this proposal. The control of such a ceasefire remains an important issue, and we appreciate the United States' willingness to organise the technical aspects of such control," he added.

Background:

Following the talks in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, Ukraine said it is willing to implement a 30-day ceasefire, provided that Russia also adheres to it.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington will submit a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine to Russia and said he hopes Russia will accept it.

Later, Reuters, citing informed sources, reported that Russia presented the US with a list of demands for an agreement to end the war against Ukraine and reset relations with Washington.

