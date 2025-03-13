Russian troops attempt to consolidate positions near Basivka in Sumy Oblast – video

Russian infantry groups are continuing to storm the border area of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts; Ukrainska Pravda sources in a Ukrainian Armed Forces unit deployed to this area

Details: DeepState reported that Russian troops are still attempting to infiltrate the village of Basivka, situated between the settlements of Zhuravka and Novenke in Sumy Oblast. Initially, they used infantry to enter forested positions on foot, but now they are attempting to infiltrate on quad bikes.

A video shows Russian forces attempting to storm the village in infantry groups, moving at a fast pace to establish a foothold. However, their efforts are chaotic and disorganised, with the troops struggling to orient themselves on the ground, leaving them wandering through the village or fields. In the meantime, Ukrainian forces swiftly target and crush these groups, analysts note.

Quote: "The situation is complicated by the fact that the enemy has amassed a considerable number of infantry, continuously deploying them into battle and gradually advancing deeper. In response, Ukrainian troops are doing everything they can to thwart these efforts and hold back the enemy's progress."

Details: Ukrainska Pravda has reported that Russian units attempting to raid the outskirts of Basivka on ATVs have been pushed back. The village remains under the control of Ukrainian defence forces.

Background:

On 12 March, Andrii Demchenko, a spokesperson for Ukraine's State Border Guard Service, reported that Russian troops, in an attempt to push Ukrainian forces out of Russia's Kursk Oblast, were carrying out assault operations in Sumy Oblast, but these efforts proved unsuccessful.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stated that Ukrainian soldiers would continue to defend Kursk Oblast "for as long as it is appropriate and necessary". He added that the Ukrainian military would reposition to more favourable positions if there were a threat to their safety.

He added that the Russians are deploying assault units of airborne troops and special operations forces to breach Ukrainian defences, force the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of Kursk Oblast and shift the fighting to Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

