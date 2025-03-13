All Sections
Belgium cautiously positive about potential military mission in Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 March 2025, 18:26
Belgian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

Belgian Ambassador to Ukraine Luc Jacobs has stated that Belgium's stance on deploying a military mission to Ukraine is overall "positive" but remains "cautious".

Source: Jacobs in an interview with the Ukrinform news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jacobs noted that Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has expressed to the media that while the country views the idea positively, it remains careful at this stage.

The ambassador also stated that any such deployment would require meeting specific conditions, including a "fair peace agreement, a solid mandate and circumstances that such [military] presence on the ground would indeed serve its purpose".

"Belgium is certainly willing, as our prime minister has stated, to join the peace process alongside our European partners," Jacobs added.

Background:

  • Bloomberg reported that France and the UK are leading discussions among 37 countries to form a coalition of the willing to support Ukraine in the event of a peace settlement.
  • Defence ministers from five major European nations met in Paris on Wednesday 12 March to coordinate support for Ukraine and plan further military measures should peace negotiations progress. They are set to meet again next week.
  • Additionally, German defence contractor Rheinmetall has expressed readiness to supply weapons for a potential international peacekeeping mission in Ukraine after the war.

