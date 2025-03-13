All Sections
US treasury secretary says he is ready to strengthen sanctions against Russia if necessary

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 March 2025, 18:52
Scott Bessent. Photo: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday 13 March that he was ready to significantly strengthen sanctions against Russia if necessary to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Source: Bessent in an interview with CNBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bessent was asked what the strengthening of sanctions against Russia, which Trump announced, would look like if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire agreement.

The US treasury secretary began his answer by criticising the level of sanctions imposed by former President Joe Biden's administration.

"If we just take kind of a scale [from] zero to ten, I think the Biden administration's sanctions on Russia were probably a three, and on the way out the door, they took them to a six. I can tell you we wouldn’t hesitate to take them up to ten," he said.

Bessent stressed that Trump has warned that he is ready to put pressure on both Kyiv and Moscow if necessary.

"This is all part of President Trump setting the table for successful negotiations. He is willing to apply maximum pressure on both sides," the US treasury secretary said.

Background:

  • Following the meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 11 March, Ukraine agreed to immediately implement a 30-day ceasefire if Russia reciprocates. 
  • On 13 March, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said that he "agrees" with the US proposal to end hostilities but that this should "lead to long-term peace".

