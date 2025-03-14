All Sections
Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – video

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 14 March 2025, 05:03
Fire at the scene. Photo: social media

Drones struck the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on the night of 13-14 March.

Source: Russian Telegram channels 

Details: According to the Telegram channels, local residents heard around 10 loud explosions at the refinery at approximately 03:00 (local time). Only after this was an air-raid warning supposedly issued and a fire broke out "near the facility".

Local residents have been posting photos and videos of the burning refinery online.

The Mash Telegram channel reported that the explosions had caused a fire at the Tuapse oil refinery. The Russian source claimed that the fire at the facility was "due to the fall of debris from a downed UAV".

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratyev confirmed the attack on the refinery and reported that "one of the petrol storage tanks" had caught fire. "The fire is covering an area of over 1,000 square metres," he added.

Background: 

  • On the night of 25-26 February, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in coordination with other units of the defence forces, struck the Tuapse oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.
  • At least 40 explosions were heard at the facility, and a fire broke out and oil refining equipment was damaged in the attack.

