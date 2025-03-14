All Sections
Russians hit hospital in Kharkiv Oblast with drones, causing fire – photo

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 March 2025, 08:06
Hospital on fire. Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

The Russians attacked the town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 13-14 March. The roof of a hospital has caught fire and one person has been injured in a drone strike.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy struck the hospital in Zolochiv at around midnight. The roof caught fire as a result of the drone strike. The enemy launched a second attack with two more drones 40 minutes later."

Hospital on fire
Photo: Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov said the fire had been extinguished.

"A 33-year-old woman, an employee of the emergency medical team, suffered an acute stress reaction," he added.

