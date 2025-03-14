All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian Security Service drones hit S-300/S-400 missile depot and two gas compressor stations in Russia – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 March 2025, 09:42
Ukrainian Security Service drones hit S-300/S-400 missile depot and two gas compressor stations in Russia – video
The destruction of the S-300/S-400 Russian missile depot. Screenshot

Two Russian gas compressor stations and an S-300/S-400 missile depot in Russia have been hit by Ukrainian Security Service (SSU) drones.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source

Details: The source reports that long-range SSU drones paid a visit to the Davydovskaya gas compressor stations (Tambov Oblast) and the Novopetrovskaya gas compressor station (Saratov Oblast) the other day.

Advertisement:

Video from Russian social media shows drones hitting industrial equipment at the stations and powerful explosions.

The SSU drones also hit a field depot containing missiles for S-300/S-400 systems near Radkovka (Belgorod Oblast). The strike initiated the active detonation of the ammunition.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesState Security Service of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Anti-Ukraine Romanian politician claims Ukrainian territories in letter to Putin
Trump administration explains decision to cease funding for Voice of America
Russia launches 90 drones on Ukraine overnight: 47 shot down, 33 go off radar
Trump administration cancels funding for entire Radio Liberty network
Voice of America effectively ceases operations, journalists suspended
Zelenskyy approves delegation led by his office's chief for peace talks
All News
drones
Russia launches 27 drones on Ukraine: 25 fail to reach their target
Russians hit hospital in Kharkiv Oblast with drones, causing fire – photo
Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – video
RECENT NEWS
21:54
Zelenskyy announces Ramstein format meeting in Brussels
20:47
Rubble clearance completed in Chernihiv after Russian attack on apartment building: one person injured
19:47
Anti-Ukraine Romanian politician claims Ukrainian territories in letter to Putin
19:10
Turkish president Erdoğan assures Trump of support for "decisive and direct" efforts on war in Ukraine
18:28
Russians attack Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast: 4 injured, house destroyed
17:54
Ukraine's foreign minister to address EU foreign ministers' meeting on 17 March
17:47
Ukraine may lose territory in exchange for security guarantees – Trump's national security advisor
17:16
updatedZelenskyy appoints new chief of General Staff
16:43
Ukraine's red lines in peace talks: no more land to Russia, release of children, security guarantees – The Independent
16:13
Ukrainian soldiers discover 6th–5th century BC burial site during fortification works in southern Ukraine – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: