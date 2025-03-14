The destruction of the S-300/S-400 Russian missile depot. Screenshot

Two Russian gas compressor stations and an S-300/S-400 missile depot in Russia have been hit by Ukrainian Security Service (SSU) drones.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source

Details: The source reports that long-range SSU drones paid a visit to the Davydovskaya gas compressor stations (Tambov Oblast) and the Novopetrovskaya gas compressor station (Saratov Oblast) the other day.

Advertisement:

Video from Russian social media shows drones hitting industrial equipment at the stations and powerful explosions.

The SSU drones also hit a field depot containing missiles for S-300/S-400 systems near Radkovka (Belgorod Oblast). The strike initiated the active detonation of the ammunition.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!