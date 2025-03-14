Ukrainian Security Service drones hit S-300/S-400 missile depot and two gas compressor stations in Russia – video
Friday, 14 March 2025, 09:42
Two Russian gas compressor stations and an S-300/S-400 missile depot in Russia have been hit by Ukrainian Security Service (SSU) drones.
Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source
Details: The source reports that long-range SSU drones paid a visit to the Davydovskaya gas compressor stations (Tambov Oblast) and the Novopetrovskaya gas compressor station (Saratov Oblast) the other day.
Video from Russian social media shows drones hitting industrial equipment at the stations and powerful explosions.
The SSU drones also hit a field depot containing missiles for S-300/S-400 systems near Radkovka (Belgorod Oblast). The strike initiated the active detonation of the ammunition.
