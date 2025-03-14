All Sections
50% of Ukrainians not ready to give up territories under any circumstances – poll

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 March 2025, 11:03
Map of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Half of Ukrainians are not ready to give up Ukrainian territories in the war against Russia under any circumstances, while 39% are ready to make territorial concessions for peace. This data has not changed since December 2024.

Source: a poll conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) on 14 February-4 March

Quote: "Half of Ukrainians – 50% – believe that under no circumstances should Ukraine give up territories, even if this makes the war last longer (in December 2024 it was 51%).

At the same time, the minority believes that Ukraine may give up some territories in order to achieve peace as soon as possible – 39% (in December 2024 – 38%)."

 
Graph: KIIS

Details: The remaining 11% of respondents could not answer this question.

The sociologists noted that the latest poll was conducted against the backdrop of a sharp deterioration in relations between Ukraine and the United States and significant pressure on Ukraine.

At regional level, the views of Ukrainians are quite similar, with only the east differing slightly.

"The only region that stands out a little from the others is the east, where 42% are categorically against territorial concessions, while in other regions (west, centre, south) – 50-51%. At the same time, the share of those who are generally ready for certain concessions in the east is only marginally higher to that in other regions – 42% against 36-40% in the west, centre and south," KIIS said.

 
Graph: KIIS

KIIS also noted that the greater the threat Ukrainians feel, the more they are against any concessions.

In particular, among those who believe that Russia wants to commit physical genocide of Ukrainians or erase the nation, 57-58% oppose any concessions.

Whereas among those who believe that Russia does not seek to occupy more Ukrainian territories, only 20% oppose concessions.

 
Graph: KIIS

For reference: The survey was conducted from 14 February to 4 March. A total of 1,029 respondents aged 18 and over living in all regions of Ukraine controlled by the government of Ukraine were interviewed by telephone using a random sample of mobile numbers.

The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (although some respondents were IDPs who had moved from the occupied territories), and the survey was not conducted among citizens who moved abroad after 24 February 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of a sample of 1,029 respondents does not exceed 4.1%.

In a time of war, in addition to this formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added, but sociologists believe that the results still allow for a fairly reliable analysis of public sentiment.

Russo-Ukrainian waroccupation
