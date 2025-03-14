All Sections
Mother of fallen Ukrainian pilot Juice thanks US for providing F-16s jets – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 March 2025, 21:50
Mother of fallen Ukrainian pilot Juice thanks US for providing F-16s jets – video
Liliia Averianova. Screenshot: Liliia Averianova’s video address

Liliia Averianova, the mother of renowned fallen Ukrainian pilot Andrii "Juice" Pilshchykov, has expressed gratitude to the United States for its assistance in Ukraine's just struggle for life, sovereignty, and independence.

Source: Liliia Averianova on Facebook

Details: Thus, the mother of the killed pilot, who became a strong advocate for arming Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets to adequately resist Russian aggression in its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, joined the flash mob organised by Ukrainian pilots.

The video message, which was also shared by Ukraine’s Air Force on X (formerly Twitter), was filmed in English.

Quote from Liliia Averianova: "The skies of Ukraine are under reliable protection! We thank the people of the United States for supporting Ukraine in its struggle for life, sovereignty and independence. We thank the US Department of State, the Congress and the Senate for launching the F-16 programme and providing air and missile defence systems. You have saved thousands and thousands of lives of Ukrainian civilians. Our soldiers are bravely defending our country from brutal invaders. Ukraine wants peace. But peace must be defended. Many thanks to our allies, our brothers in arms! Stay with Ukraine on the right side of history!"

Read more: Plane-spotting in the weeds, unwanted fame, and the Ghost of Kyiv made out of Lego. Andrii Pilshchykov's mother tells the story of her son's life

For reference: Pilots Andrii Pilshchykov and Oleksii Mes were posthumously included in the Ukrainska Pravda 100 list in 2024 for their incredible contribution to the provision of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

They became famous worldwide after a week in the US media. Back then, they called for Ukraine to receive F-16s in the United States and held dozens of meetings with the American establishment: senators, congressmen, and the military.

USAfighter jetsaid for Ukraine
