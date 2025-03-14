All Sections
Russia launches large-scale drone attack on Sumy, causing power outages

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 14 March 2025, 23:52
An explosion. Stock photo

Russian forces launched a large-scale attack on the city of Sumy on the evening of 14 March.

Source: a correspondent of Ukrainska Pravda; Sumy City Council

Details: The Ukrainska Pravda correspondent reported that 10 explosions had occurred in the city. They began at 21:55.

Update: Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar confirmed that Russian forces had attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy. Kobzar also noted that windows had been damaged in an apartment building and student accommodation near the scene of a UAV strike. 

Due to the power outages, the protection system was activated at some water intake facilities in Sumy, making water outages possible. 

Background: Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy on the late evening of Tuesday 11 March with drones, causing a fire in a warehouse building.

