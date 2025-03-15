All Sections
Russians attack Ukraine with 2 missiles and 178 UAVs overnight

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 March 2025, 08:43
Russians attack Ukraine with 2 missiles and 178 UAVs overnight
A total of 130 drones were downed. Infographic: Ukraine's Air Force

The Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 178 UAVs on the night of 14-15 March. Ukraine's air defence has managed to down 130 drones.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Ukraine's Air Force reported that 38 Russian drones had disappeared from radar.

The Iskander missiles were launched from Russia's Kursk Oblast, while the drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odesa, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts came under attack.

