Russia must agree to ceasefire with no conditions, UK foreign secretary says

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 March 2025, 11:40
David Lammy. Photo: UK government’s website

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said that G7 allies are unanimously calling for an unconditional ceasefire to stop the fighting in Ukraine.

Source: PA Media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lammy said that there is only one approach to achieving a lasting peace – "a ceasefire with no conditions".

"Ukraine has set their position out. It is now for Russia to accept it. I think that there is a coalition of the willing emerging to give Ukraine the security architecture and arrangements that they need, and to get into the detail of any monitoring of that ceasefire, going forward," Lammy said.

He added that "on all of that, there was common ground, and the G7 family came together".

Background:

