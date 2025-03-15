Russia must agree to ceasefire with no conditions, UK foreign secretary says

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has said that G7 allies are unanimously calling for an unconditional ceasefire to stop the fighting in Ukraine.

Source: PA Media, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lammy said that there is only one approach to achieving a lasting peace – "a ceasefire with no conditions".

Advertisement:

"Ukraine has set their position out. It is now for Russia to accept it. I think that there is a coalition of the willing emerging to give Ukraine the security architecture and arrangements that they need, and to get into the detail of any monitoring of that ceasefire, going forward," Lammy said.

He added that "on all of that, there was common ground, and the G7 family came together".

Background:

On Thursday 13 March, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin reacted cautiously to the US proposal for a ceasefire. While not outright rejecting it, he hinted that Moscow could impose its own conditions on any agreement.

US President Donald Trump said that Putin made a very promising statement, but it was "not complete". He also said that if Russia did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it would be a disappointing moment for the world.

On 14 March, the G7 countries declared their readiness to impose further sanctions on Russia and increase support for Ukraine if Russia refuses to accept the ceasefire proposal.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!