Trump on Putin's ceasefire statement: promising but not complete

US President Donald Trump has commented on Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s statement regarding a "30-day ceasefire" in the war.

Details: Trump said Putin’s statement was very "promising but not complete".

He also stated that he is ready to speak with the Kremlin leader to ensure a ceasefire.

Trump noted that his envoy, Steve Witkoff, is engaged in serious negotiations in Russia and is expected to meet with Putin soon.

"Hopefully Russia will do the right thing," the US president said.

Putin had earlier claimed that he "agreed" with the US proposal to halt hostilities but insisted it must "lead to a long-term peace".

"We agree with the proposal to end the hostilities. However, we believe that this ceasefire should lead to long-term peace and the elimination of the root causes of the conflict," Putin said.

Background:

Following the meeting in Jeddah on 11 March, Ukraine agreed to immediately implement a 30-day ceasefire if Russia also takes the same step.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US would present Russia with a ceasefire proposal and hopes for its agreement.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Washington’s readiness to significantly tighten sanctions against Russia if necessary to resolve the war in Ukraine.

