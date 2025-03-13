All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump on Putin's ceasefire statement: promising but not complete

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 13 March 2025, 19:05
Trump on Putin's ceasefire statement: promising but not complete
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has commented on Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s statement regarding a "30-day ceasefire" in the war.

Source: Sky News, citing Trump’s remarks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said Putin’s statement was very "promising but not complete".

Advertisement:

He also stated that he is ready to speak with the Kremlin leader to ensure a ceasefire.

Trump noted that his envoy, Steve Witkoff, is engaged in serious negotiations in Russia and is expected to meet with Putin soon.

"Hopefully Russia will do the right thing," the US president said.

Putin had earlier claimed that he "agreed" with the US proposal to halt hostilities but insisted it must "lead to a long-term peace".

"We agree with the proposal to end the hostilities. However, we believe that this ceasefire should lead to long-term peace and the elimination of the root causes of the conflict," Putin said.

Background:

  • Following the meeting in Jeddah on 11 March, Ukraine agreed to immediately implement a 30-day ceasefire if Russia also takes the same step.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the US would present Russia with a ceasefire proposal and hopes for its agreement.
  • US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Washington’s readiness to significantly tighten sanctions against Russia if necessary to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinTrumpceasefire
Advertisement:
updatedZelenskyy appoints new chief of General Staff
Trump administration explains decision to cease funding for Voice of America
Russia launches 90 drones on Ukraine overnight: 47 shot down, 33 go off radar
Trump administration cancels funding for entire Radio Liberty network
Voice of America effectively ceases operations, journalists suspended
Zelenskyy approves delegation led by his office's chief for peace talks
All News
Putin
Putin: We agree with ceasefire proposal, but some questions remain
Russians claim Putin has visited Kursk Oblast for first time since start of Ukrainian operation
Putin may accept Ukraine ceasefire but will delay to secure favourable terms, Bloomberg says
RECENT NEWS
18:28
Russians attack Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast: 4 injured, house destroyed
17:54
Ukraine's foreign minister to address EU foreign ministers' meeting on 17 March
17:47
Ukraine may lose territory in exchange for security guarantees – Trump's national security advisor
17:16
updatedZelenskyy appoints new chief of General Staff
16:43
Ukraine's "red lines" in peace talks: no more land to Russia, release of children, security guarantees – The Independent
16:13
Ukrainian soldiers discover 6th–5th century BC burial site during fortification works in southern Ukraine – photos
15:59
Trump's envoy Witkoff expects progress on Russo-Ukrainian war in coming weeks
15:17
UK tells allies it may send 10,000 troops to Ukraine, The Times says
14:11
Russia has lost 100,000 military personnel in 2025, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
13:32
Macron does not consider Russia's opinion important on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: