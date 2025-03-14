G7 threatens Russia with sanctions if it refuses ceasefire, Reuters reports

The G7 countries have warned Russia that it will face further sanctions if it refuses to comply with the ceasefire.

Source: draft joint statement of the G7 countries, which was seen by Reuters, European Pravda reports

Details: In the statement, the countries stressed the need for reliable "security arrangements" to ensure a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

They warned Moscow that it should meet Kyiv halfway in reaching a ceasefire agreement, otherwise it would face further sanctions.

"G7 members called for Russia to reciprocate by agreeing to a ceasefire on equal terms and implementing it fully," the final draft statement reads.

The G7 representatives reported that the draft, approved by senior diplomats, still needs a green light from ministers.

"They emphasised that any ceasefire must be respected and underscored the need for robust and credible security arrangements to ensure that Ukraine can deter and defend against any renewed acts of aggression," they said.

Background:

On 13 March, Putin responded cautiously to the US proposal for a ceasefire. Without rejecting it outright, he hinted that Moscow might put forward its own conditions for any agreement.

US President Donald Trump said that Putin’s statement was very "promising but not complete". He also said that if Russia did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it would be a "disappointing moment for the world".

On Friday, 14 March, European Pravda reported, citing sources, that EU ambassadors had agreed to extend a number of EU sanctions against Russia after reaching an agreement with Hungary, which had intended to block the decision.

