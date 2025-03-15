All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

UK PM: Putin will have to come to negotiation table

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 March 2025, 15:25
UK PM: Putin will have to come to negotiation table
Keir Starmer. Photo: Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin will be forced to sit down at the negotiating table ‘sooner or later’ to resolve the war he has unleashed against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Sky News

Details: Starmer spoke before the start of a virtual meeting of world leaders aimed at discussing peacekeeping in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The UK PM told his colleagues that "a lot has happened" over the past week that they need to discuss.

Speaking about Ukraine and the US holding talks in Saudi Arabia this week, Starmer said President Zelenskyy showed that "Ukraine is the party of peace because he has committed to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire".

At the same time, he said, Putin is "trying to delay".

Starmer emphasised that if the Kremlin leader is "serious about peace, he has to stop his barbaric attacks on Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire".

Quote from Keir Starmer: "My feeling is, sooner or later, he's going to have to come to the table and engage in serious discussion. But we can't sit back and simply wait for that to happen. We have to keep pushing ahead, pushing forward, and preparing for peace – a peace that will be secure and that will last."

More details: The UK PM added that this means strengthening Ukraine's own defences, "being prepared to defend any deal ourselves through a coalition of the willing", and keeping "the pressure on Putin to come to the table".

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKRussianegotiations
Advertisement:
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
Russia attacks Ukraine with 145 drones and ballistic missiles after Trump-Putin talks on ceasefire
Oil depot ablaze in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after drone attack
All News
UK
Starmer identifies military support and sanctions as key to pressuring Russia into negotiations
Starmer: Military officials to work in UK on plan for Ukraine-Russia peace deal
Russia must agree to ceasefire with no conditions, UK foreign secretary says
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Russians strike town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast twice, 2 civilians injured – photos
20:32
Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia: 2 injured
20:23
White House on minerals deal: Peace in Ukraine is priority
20:08
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
19:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
19:46
Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says
18:59
Zelenskyy agrees to US proposal to halt strikes on Russia's energy facilities, Bloomberg says
18:33
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
17:54
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
17:51
Ukraine brings back girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: