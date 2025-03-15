UK PM: Putin will have to come to negotiation table

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin will be forced to sit down at the negotiating table ‘sooner or later’ to resolve the war he has unleashed against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Sky News

Details: Starmer spoke before the start of a virtual meeting of world leaders aimed at discussing peacekeeping in Ukraine.

The UK PM told his colleagues that "a lot has happened" over the past week that they need to discuss.

Speaking about Ukraine and the US holding talks in Saudi Arabia this week, Starmer said President Zelenskyy showed that "Ukraine is the party of peace because he has committed to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire".

At the same time, he said, Putin is "trying to delay".

Starmer emphasised that if the Kremlin leader is "serious about peace, he has to stop his barbaric attacks on Ukraine and agree to a ceasefire".

Quote from Keir Starmer: "My feeling is, sooner or later, he's going to have to come to the table and engage in serious discussion. But we can't sit back and simply wait for that to happen. We have to keep pushing ahead, pushing forward, and preparing for peace – a peace that will be secure and that will last."

More details: The UK PM added that this means strengthening Ukraine's own defences, "being prepared to defend any deal ourselves through a coalition of the willing", and keeping "the pressure on Putin to come to the table".

Background:

On Thursday 13 March, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin reacted cautiously to the US proposal for a ceasefire. While not outright rejecting it, he hinted that Moscow could impose its own conditions on any agreement.

US President Donald Trump said that Putin made a very promising statement, but it was "not complete". He also said that if Russia did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it would be a disappointing moment for the world.

On 14 March, the G7 countries pledged to impose further sanctions on Russia and increase support for Ukraine if Russia refuses to accept the ceasefire proposal.

