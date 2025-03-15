All Sections
Zelenskyy approves delegation led by his office's chief for peace talks

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 15 March 2025, 15:57
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has authorised a delegation to engage with international partners in efforts to advance the negotiation process for peace.

Source: Zelenskyy in a decree

Details: The composition of the delegation remains the same as that which participated in the talks with the US in Saudi Arabia:

  • Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, is leading the delegation;
  • Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha;
  • Defence Minister Rustem Umierov;
  • Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the President's Office;

Zelenskyy has authorised Yermak to make adjustments to the delegation's composition in consultation with Sybiha and to involve employees from state bodies, businesses, institutions, organisations, scientific advisers and experts, with approval from their respective heads, to support the delegation's work.

ZelenskyyAndrii Yermaknegotiationspeace
