Trump appoints Keith Kellogg as envoy to Ukraine only
Saturday, 15 March 2025, 21:21
US President Donald Trump has officially appointed Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine. Kellogg previously held the post of envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
Source: Trump on Truth Social
Quote: "I am pleased to inform you that General Keith Kellogg has been appointed Special Envoy to Ukraine.
General Kellogg, a Highly Respected Military Expert, will deal directly with President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian leadership. He knows them well, and they have a very good working relationship together. Congratulations to General Kellogg!"
Background:
- On 27 November, prior to his inauguration, Trump announced that he had selected retired General Keith Kellogg to serve as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
- On 13 March, NBC news reported that Kellogg had been excluded from high-level talks after the Kremlin said it did not want him there. According to a Russian official who spoke to NBC News, Vladimir Putin considers Kellogg "too close to Ukraine".
