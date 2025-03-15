Trump appoints Keith Kellogg as envoy to Ukraine only

US President Donald Trump has officially appointed Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine. Kellogg previously held the post of envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Trump on Truth Social

Quote: "I am pleased to inform you that General Keith Kellogg has been appointed Special Envoy to Ukraine.

General Kellogg, a Highly Respected Military Expert, will deal directly with President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian leadership. He knows them well, and they have a very good working relationship together. Congratulations to General Kellogg!"

Background:

On 27 November, prior to his inauguration, Trump announced that he had selected retired General Keith Kellogg to serve as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

On 13 March, NBC news reported that Kellogg had been excluded from high-level talks after the Kremlin said it did not want him there. According to a Russian official who spoke to NBC News, Vladimir Putin considers Kellogg "too close to Ukraine".

