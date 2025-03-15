All Sections
Trump appoints Keith Kellogg as envoy to Ukraine only

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 March 2025, 21:21
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has officially appointed Keith Kellogg as special envoy to Ukraine. Kellogg previously held the post of envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

Source: Trump on Truth Social

Quote: "I am pleased to inform you that General Keith Kellogg has been appointed Special Envoy to Ukraine.

General Kellogg, a Highly Respected Military Expert, will deal directly with President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian leadership. He knows them well, and they have a very good working relationship together. Congratulations to General Kellogg!"

Background

  • On 27 November, prior to his inauguration, Trump announced that he had selected retired General Keith Kellogg to serve as his special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
  • On 13 March, NBC news reported that Kellogg had been excluded from high-level talks after the Kremlin said it did not want him there. According to a Russian official who spoke to NBC News, Vladimir Putin considers Kellogg "too close to Ukraine".

