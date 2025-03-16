Russian forces have launched nearly 300 drones of various types on Zaporizhzhia Oblast in 24 hours

The aftermath of a Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked populated areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast with 289 drones of various modifications over the past 24 hours.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Overall, the Russians have delivered 438 strikes on 12 settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast over the last 24 hours.

Russian troops carried out five airstrikes on the settlements of Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky and Mala Tokmachka.

They launched 289 UAVs of various modifications on the settlements of Vilniansk, Kamianske, Piatykhatky, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Russian forces deployed multiple-launch rocket systems to mount seven strikes on the settlements of Novoiakovlivka, Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Vasynivka.

The Russians launched 137 artillery attacks targeting the settlements of Piatykhatky, Kamianske, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Quote: "Eight reports have been submitted concerning damage to apartments, houses and infrastructure. There were no civilian casualties."

