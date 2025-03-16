Russia launches 90 drones on Ukraine overnight: 47 shot down, 33 go off radar

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 90 loitering munitions on the night of 15-16 March. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 47 of them.

Details: The Ukrainian military reported that a further 33 UAVs had disappeared from radar.

The Russians launched the drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Bryansk, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Forty-seven drones are confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Odesa oblasts.

Ukrainian authorities noted that Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa oblasts had been affected by the Russian bombardment.

