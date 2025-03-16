All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian ballistic missile crashes in Chernihiv Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 16 March 2025, 11:40
Russian ballistic missile crashes in Chernihiv Oblast
An Iskander. Stock photo: Wikipedia

A Russian ballistic missile, likely an Iskander, crashed outside a populated area in the Semenivka hromada during an air raid on the morning of 16 March. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ukrainian authorities have reported that a Russian First-Person View drone attack is currently underway near the town of Semenivka.

Advertisement:

The premises of the town council were hit in the morning. A partial power outage has occurred in the town. Power engineers are currently working to repair the damage. Early reports indicate no casualties.

Earlier, two Russian drones were reported to have struck the city of Chernihiv. They directly hit an apartment block. Two flats were destroyed and a further twelve were damaged.

Background: Russian loitering munitions damaged a five-storey apartment block and two houses in Chernihiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Chernihiv Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
Russia attacks Ukraine with 145 drones and ballistic missiles after Trump-Putin talks on ceasefire
Oil depot ablaze in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after drone attack
All News
Chernihiv Oblast
Russian strike: production facility damaged in Chernihiv Oblast
Aftermath of Russian attacks: 2 injured in Chernihiv Oblast, fires rage and farm damaged in Sumy Oblast – photos
Border guards say Russia intensifies air attacks on Chernihiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Russians strike town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast twice, 2 civilians injured – photos
20:32
Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia: 2 injured
20:23
White House on minerals deal: Peace in Ukraine is priority
20:08
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
19:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
19:46
Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says
18:59
Zelenskyy agrees to US proposal to halt strikes on Russia's energy facilities, Bloomberg says
18:33
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
17:54
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
17:51
Ukraine brings back girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: