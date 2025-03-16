Russian ballistic missile crashes in Chernihiv Oblast

A Russian ballistic missile, likely an Iskander, crashed outside a populated area in the Semenivka hromada during an air raid on the morning of 16 March. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Ukrainian authorities have reported that a Russian First-Person View drone attack is currently underway near the town of Semenivka.

Advertisement:

The premises of the town council were hit in the morning. A partial power outage has occurred in the town. Power engineers are currently working to repair the damage. Early reports indicate no casualties.

Earlier, two Russian drones were reported to have struck the city of Chernihiv. They directly hit an apartment block. Two flats were destroyed and a further twelve were damaged.

Background: Russian loitering munitions damaged a five-storey apartment block and two houses in Chernihiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!