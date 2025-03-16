All Sections
Russians attack Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast: 4 injured, house destroyed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 March 2025, 18:28
Russians attack Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast: 4 injured, house destroyed

Russian troops attacked the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of 16 March, injuring four people.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Quote: "At approximately 15:40, Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk. A house was destroyed as a result of the attack. The type of weapon used by the enemy is being determined. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties. 

Advertisement:

Another strike on the town was carried out by the occupiers using a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the explosion, a 56-year-old man was injured but refused hospitalisation.

In addition, Russian forces shelled the village of Velyka Shapkivka in the Kindrashivka hromada of the Kupiansk district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. As a result of the attack, three people were injured and were taken to a medical facility."

Kharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
