Russians attack Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast: 4 injured, house destroyed
Russian troops attacked the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on the afternoon of 16 March, injuring four people.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "At approximately 15:40, Russian forces struck the town of Kupiansk. A house was destroyed as a result of the attack. The type of weapon used by the enemy is being determined. Preliminary reports indicate that there were no casualties.
Another strike on the town was carried out by the occupiers using a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the explosion, a 56-year-old man was injured but refused hospitalisation.
In addition, Russian forces shelled the village of Velyka Shapkivka in the Kindrashivka hromada of the Kupiansk district. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. As a result of the attack, three people were injured and were taken to a medical facility."
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!