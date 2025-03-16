Zelenskyy announces Ramstein format meeting in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) in Brussels.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "The Minister of Defence [Rustem Umierov] also informed us about the organisation of the next Ramstein [meeting], we are preparing for Brussels.

We are also working on a specific system of security guarantees for Ukraine. This week we had a meeting of military representatives in France. We are preparing a meeting in the UK. The first steps on security guarantees are being taken."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Umierov reported on "the fulfilment of air defence tasks", including missiles for the IRIS-T, NASAMS and SAMP/T systems.

"There are good results in the contracting of artillery – there will be additional shells for our army," the president said.

Background:

The previous meeting in the Ramstein format was held on 12 February. Following the meeting, Umierov said that Ramstein would continue to be held, with the place and time, as well as the host country, to be announced later.

At the previous meeting, the UK announced a £150 million (about US$186 million) military aid package for Ukraine.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that in the future, Europe should take over providing Ukraine with most of the lethal and non-lethal aid.

On 6 March, Germany said that the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence could take place in late March or early April.

