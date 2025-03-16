All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy announces Ramstein format meeting in Brussels

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 16 March 2025, 21:54
Zelenskyy announces Ramstein format meeting in Brussels
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format) in Brussels.

Source: President's evening address

Quote: "The Minister of Defence [Rustem Umierov] also informed us about the organisation of the next Ramstein [meeting], we are preparing for Brussels.

Advertisement:

We are also working on a specific system of security guarantees for Ukraine. This week we had a meeting of military representatives in France. We are preparing a meeting in the UK. The first steps on security guarantees are being taken."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that Umierov reported on "the fulfilment of air defence tasks", including missiles for the IRIS-T, NASAMS and SAMP/T systems.

"There are good results in the contracting of artillery – there will be additional shells for our army," the president said.

Background:

  • The previous meeting in the Ramstein format was held on 12 February. Following the meeting, Umierov said that Ramstein would continue to be held, with the place and time, as well as the host country, to be announced later.
  • At the previous meeting, the UK announced a £150 million (about US$186 million) military aid package for Ukraine.
  • US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that in the future, Europe should take over providing Ukraine with most of the lethal and non-lethal aid.
  • On 6 March, Germany said that the next meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence could take place in late March or early April.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyRamstein
Advertisement:
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
US State Department denies deleting data on abduction of Ukrainian children by Russia
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy appoints new chief of General Staff
Zelenskyy: Russians attacked 11 Ukrainian oblasts in a week – video
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls Lukashenko a "cockroach" for insulting Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
08:46
Russia attacks Ukraine with 171 drones overnight: 75 destroyed by air defences, 63 fail to reach their targets
08:45
Drones attack military air base in Russia's Engels: fire breaks out – photos
08:10
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kropyvnytskyi: 10 injured, including 4 children – photos
07:38
Russia loses 1,400 soldiers on 19 March
07:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine receives new batch of F-16s
06:52
They set targets deep inside Russia on fire: the untold story of the 14th Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Regiment
06:29
Russia claims to have downed 132 Ukrainian drones overnight
03:54
Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Engels – photo, video
02:50
Kropyvnytskyi suffers its largest Russian attack – photos
01:45
DeepState: Russian forces advance in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: