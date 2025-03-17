All Sections
Air defence responds to Russian UAVs in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 17 March 2025, 00:04
Air defence responds to Russian UAVs in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Reports emerged of air defence systems responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast at around 00:00 on 17 March. Later, it was  confirmed that air defence had also been responding in the city of Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Drones have been detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to the targets."

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast at 23:16 on Sunday.

Updated: Kyiv City Military Administration reported at 00:44 that "air defence is responding to drones in the skies over Kyiv".

At 02:58, the all-clear was given in the city of Kyiv and at 03:04 in Kyiv Oblast.

Kyiv Oblastair defencedrones
