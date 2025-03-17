Air defence responds to Russian UAVs in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast
Monday, 17 March 2025, 00:04
Reports emerged of air defence systems responding to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast at around 00:00 on 17 March. Later, it was confirmed that air defence had also been responding in the city of Kyiv.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration; Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote: "Drones have been detected in the airspace. Air defence is responding to the targets."
Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast at 23:16 on Sunday.
Updated: Kyiv City Military Administration reported at 00:44 that "air defence is responding to drones in the skies over Kyiv".
At 02:58, the all-clear was given in the city of Kyiv and at 03:04 in Kyiv Oblast.
