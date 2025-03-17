All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine's defence forces redeployed to more advantageous defence lines in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's defence minister

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 17 March 2025, 01:12
Ukraine's defence forces redeployed to more advantageous defence lines in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's defence minister
Rustem Umierov. Screenshot

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has stated that the Ukrainian defence forces have redeployed to more advantageous defence positions in Russia's Kursk Oblast. He denied reports that claimed "thousands of Ukrainian servicemen have been encircled".

Source: Interfax-Ukraine citing Umierov on Fox News

Quote from Umierov: "Our defence forces, we continue to conduct defensive operations and we are keeping a significant number of kilometres of enemy territory under control.

Advertisement:

To preserve some availability of the forces and troops, we have conducted some planned redeployment to more favourable defence lines. But, at this stage, no unit of the defence forces is encircled and statements about thousands of Ukrainian servicemen that are encircled are not correct."

Details: Umierov said similar claims about some Ukrainian servicemen being encircled had been spread during the BRICS summit last autumn, but "the information was not confirmed".

Quote from Umierov: "This is the continuation of propaganda. But we will continue our active defence operations with some offensive actions against the flanks of the enemy's task forces to prevent its invasion to our territory."

Background: 

  • Ukraine's General Staff denied reports that Ukrainian units in Russia's Kursk Oblast are encircled, as Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had previously claimed.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asserted that Ukraine's defence forces had achieved the Kursk operation's principal objective of drawing Russian soldiers away from the cities of Pokrovsk and Sumy and the Kharkiv front.
  • Ukraine's General Staff released a map on 16 March showing the complete withdrawal of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Rustem UmierovKursk OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
Russia attacks Ukraine with 145 drones and ballistic missiles after Trump-Putin talks on ceasefire
Oil depot ablaze in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after drone attack
All News
Rustem Umierov
Zelenskyy appoints new chief of General Staff
Ukraine's defence minister and his Italian counterpart discuss air defence supplies and ammunition
Spain and Ukraine sign military training agreement
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Russians strike town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast twice, 2 civilians injured – photos
20:32
Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia: 2 injured
20:23
White House on minerals deal: Peace in Ukraine is priority
20:08
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
19:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
19:46
Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says
18:59
Zelenskyy agrees to US proposal to halt strikes on Russia's energy facilities, Bloomberg says
18:33
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
17:54
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
17:51
Ukraine brings back girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: