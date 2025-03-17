All Sections
Russians damage infrastructure in two Dnipropetrovsk Oblast districts

Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 March 2025, 07:53
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones, damaging infrastructure in two districts and resulting in power supply disruptions.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Infrastructure facilities have been damaged in the Pavlohrad district as a result of the attack. And also in the Synelnykove district."

Details: In addition, a house, a garage and a fire appliance were damaged in the Synelnykove district.

The Russians shelled the Pokrovske hromada in the Nikopol district on the evening of 16 March, destroying an outbuilding as well as damaging a house and two greenhouses. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Lysak added that there are power supply disruptions in the Pavlohrad, Synelnykove and Nikopol districts. Fortunately no casualties were recorded.

Early reports indicate that 15 Russian UAVs were destroyed over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastdrones
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
