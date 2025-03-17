Shahed drone hits business in Kharkiv Oblast, causing fire

A large-scale fire has broken out at premises belonging to a civilian business in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of a Russian Shahed drone strike on the night of 16-17 March.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "03:20, the Chuhuiv district, the Chuhuiv hromada, the village of Kamiana Yaruha. A fire broke out at premises belonging to a civilian business as a result of a Shahed UAV strike." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Syniehubov said the fire engulfed a building over an area of 1,000 square metres.

