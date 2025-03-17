EU Council approves €3.5bn tranche for Ukraine

Ukraine will soon receive approximately €3.5 billion after the EU Council approved the third disbursement of non-repayable grants and loans under the Ukraine Facility.

Source: EU Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: With this third payment, Ukraine will have received around €20 billion under the programme since it came into force a year ago.

Quote: "The Council concluded today that Ukraine had satisfied the necessary conditions laid down in the Ukraine Plan in order to receive a third disbursement from the Ukraine Facility."

More details: As noted, Ukraine has successfully demonstrated compliance with 13 different conditions, including implementing reforms to increase the use of renewable energy sources, enhancing the autonomy of the energy regulator, simplifying border crossing procedures to align with EU standards, adopting a strategy for agricultural and rural development including the clearance of anti-personnel mines in agricultural areas and continuing work on compiling a list of strategic and critical raw materials.

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko stated that Ukraine expects to receive €12.5 billion from the EU in 2025 under the Ukraine Facility.

During her visit to Kyiv on 24 February, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that Ukraine would receive a new €3.5 billion payment in March from the EU.

Background: The Ukraine Facility, which came into force on 1 March 2024, provides up to €50 billion in stable funding through grants and loans to support Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction, and modernisation between 2024 and 2027.

