Work on special tribunal continues, issue of punishing Russia still on agenda, Ukrainian foreign minister says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that the issue of bringing Russia to justice for its aggression against Ukraine has not been removed from the agenda, and there is some progress on the creation of a special tribunal.

Source: Sybiha in an interview with RBC-Ukraine

Quote: "If we talk about Russia's responsibility, we have made progress in reaching agreements on the establishment of a special tribunal. This work is underway because certain macro decisions were made at the beginning, then everything moved to the level of more expert, professional work, and now we have reached a really significant process, with the prospect of accelerated further movement."

Details: When asked if this meant that punishment for the aggressors was not off the table, Sybiha replied: "It cannot be off the table. Therefore, the work on the special tribunal and the register of damages is ongoing".

Sybiha also pointed out a recent precedent when a Russian criminal was convicted in Finland.

"And here is a vivid example that the punishment of the enemy for those war crimes, crimes against humanity and this genocidal policy on the territory of Ukraine is inevitable," he concluded.

Background:

At the beginning of 2023, reports indicated that Ukraine, together with its allies and partners, had developed three models for establishing and operating a special tribunal to prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression.

In August 2023, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the special tribunal for Russia’s crime of aggression should hold about 20 representatives of Russia’s political and military leadership accountable.

On 17 March, media reports revealed that the US is withdrawing from the multinational group investigating Russia’s crimes during its invasion of Ukraine, including actions by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Additionally, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration is also scaling down the work of the War Crimes Investigation Group, which was established in 2022 by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland and staffed with experienced prosecutors.

