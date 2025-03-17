All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Work on special tribunal continues, issue of punishing Russia still on agenda, Ukrainian foreign minister says

Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 March 2025, 13:36
Work on special tribunal continues, issue of punishing Russia still on agenda, Ukrainian foreign minister says
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said that the issue of bringing Russia to justice for its aggression against Ukraine has not been removed from the agenda, and there is some progress on the creation of a special tribunal.

Source: Sybiha in an interview with RBC-Ukraine

Quote: "If we talk about Russia's responsibility, we have made progress in reaching agreements on the establishment of a special tribunal. This work is underway because certain macro decisions were made at the beginning, then everything moved to the level of more expert, professional work, and now we have reached a really significant process, with the prospect of accelerated further movement."

Advertisement:

Details: When asked if this meant that punishment for the aggressors was not off the table, Sybiha replied: "It cannot be off the table. Therefore, the work on the special tribunal and the register of damages is ongoing".

Sybiha also pointed out a recent precedent when a Russian criminal was convicted in Finland.

"And here is a vivid example that the punishment of the enemy for those war crimes, crimes against humanity and this genocidal policy on the territory of Ukraine is inevitable," he concluded.

Background:

  • At the beginning of 2023, reports indicated that Ukraine, together with its allies and partners, had developed three models for establishing and operating a special tribunal to prosecute Russia’s crime of aggression.
  • In August 2023, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the special tribunal for Russia’s crime of aggression should hold about 20 representatives of Russia’s political and military leadership accountable.
  • On 17 March, media reports revealed that the US is withdrawing from the multinational group investigating Russia’s crimes during its invasion of Ukraine, including actions by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
  • Additionally, The New York Times reported that the Trump administration is also scaling down the work of the War Crimes Investigation Group, which was established in 2022 by then-Attorney General Merrick Garland and staffed with experienced prosecutors.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii Sybihaspecial tribunalRussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
Russia attacks Ukraine with 145 drones and ballistic missiles after Trump-Putin talks on ceasefire
All News
Andrii Sybiha
We clearly understand which countries ready to deploy their troops in Ukraine, says Ukraine's foreign minister
Ukrainian foreign minister on potential ceasefire: Experience shows we should expect provocations from Russia
Ukraine's foreign minister to address EU foreign ministers' meeting on 17 March
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Russians strike town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast twice, 2 civilians injured – photos
20:32
Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia: 2 injured
20:23
White House on minerals deal: Peace in Ukraine is priority
20:08
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
19:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
19:46
Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says
18:59
Zelenskyy agrees to US proposal to halt strikes on Russia's energy facilities, Bloomberg says
18:33
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
17:54
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
17:51
Ukraine brings back girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: