Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups keep trying to enter Sumy Oblast and place mines there

Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups continue to attempt to cross the border of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast and place mines in the area.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups continue; we record such actions most actively in the north of Sumy Oblast. Nonetheless, other sections of the border with Russia within Sumy Oblast are also at risk of hostile sabotage and reconnaissance groups entering the area.

One of them was detected right near our border in Sumy Oblast. However, this is a different area than, for example, the section where the Ukrainian defence forces are conducting operations within Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Therefore, the enemy will continue to use various tactics to try to enter our territory."

Details: Demchenko stressed that Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups are trying to expose the structure of Ukrainian defences, hit Ukrainian positions with their own assets and personnel, or mine the area.

Meanwhile, the Russians are using small assault forces to amass forces on the territory of Ukraine and expand the area of active hostilities in the direction of Novenke and Zhuravka. However, both Ukrainian border guards and regular units of the Armed Forces are targeting Russian infantry groups who have entered the territory of Ukraine or are still on the outskirts of the border, Demchenko added.

