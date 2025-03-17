All Sections
EU leaders to call on Russia to show will to end war

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 17 March 2025, 17:58
EU leaders to call on Russia to show will to end war
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Stock photo: Getty Images

The leaders of the European Union are planning to adopt a statement calling on Russia to demonstrate a real willingness to end the war in Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels on 20-21 March.

Source: European Pravda; Czech news agency ČTK, which has a draft of the summit's final document

Details: ČTK reports that EU leaders will reaffirm their support for a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law" in the summit's conclusions.

They will also support the agreements between Ukraine and the United States following the meeting in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, in particular "the proposal for a ceasefire agreement, humanitarian efforts and the resumption of intelligence sharing and security aid by the United States".

"The European Council calls on Russia to demonstrate a true political will to end the war," the draft conclusions of the EU summit read, as quoted by the news agency.

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak at the next EU summit, which is scheduled for 20-21 March.
  • Hungary's representatives insist on reducing the section on Ukraine in the summit's final document by removing references to continued military support for Ukraine and peace from a position of strength.

EURussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Russians strike town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast twice, 2 civilians injured – photos
Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia: 2 injured
White House on minerals deal: Peace in Ukraine is priority
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says
Zelenskyy agrees to US proposal to halt strikes on Russia's energy facilities, Bloomberg says
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
Ukraine brings back girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years
