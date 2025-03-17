EU leaders to call on Russia to show will to end war
The leaders of the European Union are planning to adopt a statement calling on Russia to demonstrate a real willingness to end the war in Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels on 20-21 March.
Source: European Pravda; Czech news agency ČTK, which has a draft of the summit's final document
Details: ČTK reports that EU leaders will reaffirm their support for a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law" in the summit's conclusions.
They will also support the agreements between Ukraine and the United States following the meeting in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, in particular "the proposal for a ceasefire agreement, humanitarian efforts and the resumption of intelligence sharing and security aid by the United States".
"The European Council calls on Russia to demonstrate a true political will to end the war," the draft conclusions of the EU summit read, as quoted by the news agency.
Background:
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak at the next EU summit, which is scheduled for 20-21 March.
- Hungary's representatives insist on reducing the section on Ukraine in the summit's final document by removing references to continued military support for Ukraine and peace from a position of strength.
