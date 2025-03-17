EU leaders to call on Russia to show will to end war

The leaders of the European Union are planning to adopt a statement calling on Russia to demonstrate a real willingness to end the war in Ukraine at a meeting in Brussels on 20-21 March.

Source: European Pravda; Czech news agency ČTK, which has a draft of the summit's final document

Details: ČTK reports that EU leaders will reaffirm their support for a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law" in the summit's conclusions.

Advertisement:

They will also support the agreements between Ukraine and the United States following the meeting in Saudi Arabia on 11 March, in particular "the proposal for a ceasefire agreement, humanitarian efforts and the resumption of intelligence sharing and security aid by the United States".

"The European Council calls on Russia to demonstrate a true political will to end the war," the draft conclusions of the EU summit read, as quoted by the news agency.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak at the next EU summit, which is scheduled for 20-21 March.

Hungary's representatives insist on reducing the section on Ukraine in the summit's final document by removing references to continued military support for Ukraine and peace from a position of strength.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!