Pause in US sharing intelligence caused no major change in Russo-Ukrainian war – UK foreign secretary

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has stated that the pause in the US sharing intelligence and providing military aid "has not had a material effect" on the war's course, as it was short.

Details: Discussing the ceasefire proposal, Lammy said that the UK was ready to consider sending its troops to Ukraine, "but there must be a US backstop".

Quote from David Lammy: "At stake is not only the future of Ukraine but the collective security of our continent and therefore UK's direct national interest."

More details: The foreign secretary also said that Russia must "pay for the damage it is causing" to Ukraine, and the issue of "moving from freezing to seizing" Russian assets will be discussed.

Washington paused military aid to Ukraine and limited intelligence sharing after an argument between Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and JD Vance.

Later, the US cancelled the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine and resumed military aid following talks in Saudi Arabia.

