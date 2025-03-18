All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Two businesses on fire in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to Russian UAV attack

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 18 March 2025, 08:28
Two businesses on fire in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to Russian UAV attack
Firefighters. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Fires have broken out at two businesses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence was responding in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast yesterday [17 March] until late evening. The defenders of the sky downed three enemy drones in the oblast. Fires occurred at two businesses in the Dnipro district due to the UAV attack."

Advertisement:

Details: Lysak said the fires had been extinguished. There were no casualties.

The Russians also attacked Nikopol, dropped explosives from UAVs on the Marhanets hromada and shelled Pokrovsk. No casualties have been reported there either. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town and their adjacent territories]

Background: On the evening of 17 March, it was reported that the Russians had attacked an infrastructure facility in the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastdronesfire
Advertisement:
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russia attacks infrastructure facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing fire
Russians damage infrastructure in two Dnipropetrovsk Oblast districts
Woman killed and two children injured in Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
20:54
Zelenskyy on talks in Saudi Arabia: Discussion was quite beneficial
20:36
Explosion at police building in Odesa Oblast investigated as terrorist attack, 3 officers injured
20:23
US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
19:38
Woman killed, another person injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
18:55
Russians kill two more people in Donetsk Oblast and leave another injured – photo
18:28
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
17:49
Ukraine and US begin talks in Riyadh
17:43
Trump envoy once again claims Putin is ready for peace and denies threat to Europe
15:41
updatedUkraine's 3rd Assault Brigade reports liberation of village of Nadiia in Luhansk Oblast – video
15:31
Dutch and UK prime ministers coordinate next steps on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: