Two businesses on fire in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast due to Russian UAV attack

Fires have broken out at two businesses in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Air defence was responding in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast yesterday [17 March] until late evening. The defenders of the sky downed three enemy drones in the oblast. Fires occurred at two businesses in the Dnipro district due to the UAV attack."

Details: Lysak said the fires had been extinguished. There were no casualties.

The Russians also attacked Nikopol, dropped explosives from UAVs on the Marhanets hromada and shelled Pokrovsk. No casualties have been reported there either. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town and their adjacent territories]

Background: On the evening of 17 March, it was reported that the Russians had attacked an infrastructure facility in the Dnipro district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones.

