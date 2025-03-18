All Sections
Hungary to hold poll on Ukraine's EU membership by summer

Tetyana Vysotska, Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 18 March 2025, 13:05
János Bóka. Photo: János Bóka on Facebook

Hungary will conduct a public consultation on support for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union before the beginning of summer, an initiative launched by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement by Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs János Bóka ahead of a meeting of the EU General Affairs Council in Brussels

Details: Bóka stated that consultations with Hungarian citizens on their stance regarding Ukraine’s potential EU membership will take place "before summer".

Quote: "The future of the enlargement process [of Ukraine – ed.] is now in the hands of Hungarian citizens. They will have the opportunity to express their position in this consultation initiated by the Hungarian government. We are waiting for the results of that before this summer." 

Background:

  • On 5 March, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán announced a public consultation in Hungary on support for Ukraine’s EU membership.
  • Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented sarcastically on Orbán’s initiative.
  • The Hungarian government has previously conducted "consultations" on Ukraine, with questions formulated in a manipulative manner.

