China ready to assist Ukraine in post-war recovery

Li Ming, spokesperson for China International Development Cooperation Agency, has stated that China is ready to assist Ukraine in post-war recovery and continue providing other forms of aid.

Source: China Daily

Quote: "We are ready to continue to provide assistance within our capacity according to the wishes of parties involved, which of course includes post-war reconstruction."

Details: Li Min added that China has already provided four batches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

He said that "China will continue to be a positive force for world peace and stability and a progressive force for global fairness and justice".

Background: In February, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that Russia is attempting to portray China as aligning more closely with the Kremlin's stance on the war in Ukraine than Beijing is willing to openly acknowledge.

