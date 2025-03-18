Ukrainian and Hungarian foreign ministers agree to meet to discuss bilateral relations

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had a conversation with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, on the sidelines of a meeting in India on Tuesday 18 March.

Details: Sybiha noted that he had a "constructive conversation" with Szijjártó on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi.

"We agreed to hold a separate bilateral meeting soon to have a thorough discussion of all issues on our agenda," Sybiha tweeted.

Background:

This year, the European Commission unveiled ambitious plans to initiate three clusters of negotiations between Ukraine and the EU before the conclusion of the Polish presidency in June 2025.

However, in mid-February, reports surfaced that Hungary had obstructed the opening of the first negotiation cluster, insisting on an expanded list of requirements for Ukraine.

Earlier, Sybiha emphasised the need to remove the obstacles Hungary was imposing on the opening of the first negotiation cluster as part of Ukraine's EU accession process.

