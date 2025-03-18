All Sections
Ukrainian and Hungarian foreign ministers agree to meet to discuss bilateral relations

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 18 March 2025, 17:00
Andrii Sybiha and Péter Szijjártó. Photo: Andrii Sybiha/Х

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had a conversation with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, on the sidelines of a meeting in India on Tuesday 18 March.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that he had a "constructive conversation" with Szijjártó on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue conference in New Delhi.

"We agreed to hold a separate bilateral meeting soon to have a thorough discussion of all issues on our agenda," Sybiha tweeted.

Background:

  • This year, the European Commission unveiled ambitious plans to initiate three clusters of negotiations between Ukraine and the EU before the conclusion of the Polish presidency in June 2025.
  • However, in mid-February, reports surfaced that Hungary had obstructed the opening of the first negotiation cluster, insisting on an expanded list of requirements for Ukraine.
  • Earlier, Sybiha emphasised the need to remove the obstacles Hungary was imposing on the opening of the first negotiation cluster as part of Ukraine's EU accession process.

