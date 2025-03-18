Four people injured in Russian drone attack on civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast

Four people have been injured in a Russian drone strike on a civilian car in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast State Administration on Telegram

Details: Russian forces are reported to have hit a civilian car with a drone between the settlements of Kupiansk and Kindrashivka on 18 March.

Four people were injured in the strike: two women aged 46 and 57 and two men aged 51 and 61. They have been taken to hospital.

