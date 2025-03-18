All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy: Ukraine supports ceasing strikes on energy infrastructure, awaits proposal details

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 18 March 2025, 22:15
Zelenskyy: Ukraine supports ceasing strikes on energy infrastructure, awaits proposal details
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine supports proposals to cease strikes on energy facilities, a topic raised during the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy during an online conversation with journalists on 18 March, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Ukrinform

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he currently does not have detailed information about the ceasefire format that Trump discussed with Putin.

Advertisement:

"I think it’s right that we have a conversation with President Trump and learn the details of what the Russians proposed to the Americans or what the Americans proposed to the Russians," he said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy remarked that Ukraine would support proposals for a ceasefire concerning energy facilities, but all details of the agreements between the parties must be disclosed.

"After we receive details from the US President, from the US side, we will give our response, we will prepare it and the team will be ready for technical discussions," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, he emphasised that "it cannot be the case that Russia strikes our energy infrastructure while we remain silent," as reported by Suspilne.

"We will respond," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background: The Kremlin stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had endorsed a proposal by US President Donald Trump for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refrain from striking energy infrastructure for 30 days, issuing the relevant order to the Russian military.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyPutinTrumpnegotiations
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
UK intelligence: Putin's new decree on Ukrainians illegally staying in Russia is way for forced Russification
Zelenskyy visits command post in Donetsk Oblast – video
Ukraine's air defence downs 100 UAVs overnight, 63 go off radar
Ultimate goal of current talks is 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia – Trump's envoy Witkoff
UpdatedRussian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 12 people injured and 3 killed – photos, video
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Putin's ultimatums remain unchanged since beginning of full-scale invasion, Ukraine will not accept them
Zelenskyy responds to claims of Ukrainian operation in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
Zelenskyy believes Russia will launch offensives on multiple fronts in coming months
RECENT NEWS
20:32
Prague may send troops to Ukraine as part of foreign mission, Czech president says
20:19
Czech president reveals how US and Europe will share security guarantees for Ukraine
20:02
Czech president on occupied Ukrainian lands: no legal recognition for Russia
19:40
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
19:33
Lithuania considers planting anti-personnel mines on its borders with Russia and Belarus
19:25
Zelenskyy visits command posts in Kharkiv Oblast – video
19:09
updatedThree civilians killed in Russian attack on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast
18:57
Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast: woman in serious condition
18:37
Ukraine's Air Force strikes command post in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
17:51
US removes sanctions against Russian crypto service facilitating sanctions circumvention
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: