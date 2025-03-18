Zelenskyy: Ukraine supports ceasing strikes on energy infrastructure, awaits proposal details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine supports proposals to cease strikes on energy facilities, a topic raised during the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Zelenskyy during an online conversation with journalists on 18 March, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Ukrinform

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he currently does not have detailed information about the ceasefire format that Trump discussed with Putin.

"I think it’s right that we have a conversation with President Trump and learn the details of what the Russians proposed to the Americans or what the Americans proposed to the Russians," he said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy remarked that Ukraine would support proposals for a ceasefire concerning energy facilities, but all details of the agreements between the parties must be disclosed.

"After we receive details from the US President, from the US side, we will give our response, we will prepare it and the team will be ready for technical discussions," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, he emphasised that "it cannot be the case that Russia strikes our energy infrastructure while we remain silent," as reported by Suspilne.

"We will respond," Zelenskyy stressed.

Background: The Kremlin stated that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had endorsed a proposal by US President Donald Trump for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refrain from striking energy infrastructure for 30 days, issuing the relevant order to the Russian military.

