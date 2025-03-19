All Sections
Russians hit power system of Ukraine's state-run railways operator

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 March 2025, 07:41
A firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian forces attacked the railway power system in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones on the morning of 19 March: a fire broke out and some areas were cut off from the power grid.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s state-run railway operator, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the railway power system in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones on the morning of 19 March. There are some railway sections that have been cut off from the power grid, but train traffic continues as scheduled."

Details: The Russians reportedly attacked again as rescue workers and power engineers were dealing with the aftermath.

"A fire train was dispatched from Ukrzaliznytsia to put out the fire at the facility. We are working on dealing with the aftermath. Fortunately, there were no casualties," Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

Background:

  • On 11 March, the Russians attacked railway power facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, disrupting several trains at the time.
  • On 18 March, the Kremlin said that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin had supported US President Donald Trump's proposal for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refuse to strike energy infrastructure for 30 days, "issuing the relevant order to the Russian military".
  • However, Russia launched a large-scale attack with kamikaze drones on Ukraine on the night of 18-19 March, hitting civilian infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine. In particular, there was a direct strike on a hospital in Sumy and strikes on towns in Donetsk Oblast.

