Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 19 March 2025, 12:40
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to send team of power specialists and infrastructure experts to talks in Saudi Arabia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine will send military, energy, port and civilian infrastructure experts to the next meeting in Saudi Arabia to discuss a partial ceasefire, especially critical infrastructure and maritime safety.

Source: Zelenskyy at a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Helsinki

Quote: "As for the next meeting, I am not yet ready to disclose all the details. But the next meeting when we talk about a partial ceasefire will be in Saudi Arabia. For example, in terms of infrastructure, energy, etc. We will also discuss the safety of the shipping industry. That is, it will be a technical team that understands this matter. On our side, there will be military personnel, energy specialists, and people who are well-versed in port and other civilian infrastructure. This is a technical level, not quite the diplomatic meeting that we have already had. Although I do not rule it out."

Details: Zelenskyy also noted that the Ukrainian team is ready to participate in the talks and is working every day as Russia continues to attack Ukrainian cities.

Background:

  • On 18 March, the Kremlin said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had supported US President Donald Trump's proposal for Ukraine and Russia to mutually refuse to strike energy infrastructure for 30 days and "gave the relevant order to the military".
  • Following Putin and Trump's conversation, on the night of 18-19 March, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, 145 Shahed strike drones and various types of decoy drones. Air defences shot down 72 attack UAVs, and 45 drones attacked Kyiv Oblast.
  • Thus, according to Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), the Russians attacked the railway's power system in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones on the morning of 19 March. A fire broke out and some areas were cut off from the power grid.
  • At a joint press conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Zelenskyy said that Russia attacked Ukraine's energy sector at night, despite the fact that Putin had supposedly ordered a 30-day halt to attacks.

US may ask Russia to return Ukrainian children as confidence-building measure, says US National Security Adviser
updatedExplosion in police building in Odesa Oblast leaves one woman dead and others injured
White House pressured UK to criticise Zelenskyy for spat with Trump, Starmer says
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins bronze at 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships – video
Ukraine's air defence downs almost 100 Russian drones for third consecutive day
Zelenskyy holds military cabinet meeting in Kharkiv: preparations for Jeddah meeting discussed – video
